Nicki Minaj breaks silence on rumours about her son's real name

10 November 2022, 12:30 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 12:43

The rapper has set the record straight over the name of her baby boy.

Nicki Minaj has addressed rumours about her son 'Papa Bear' being actually called Jacob.

The rapper got fans talking after sharing a clip of her husband carrying their son on his shoulder as he celebrated his second birthday.

The clip saw her saying "Hi Jacob, hi" to her son, however Nicki has now broken her silence on whether or not

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki calls her son 'Papa Bear', as she is yet to reveal the name of him. Picture: Instagram

Nicki wrote in the comments section of a TikTok speculating on the name of her child and shut down the rumours.

"That's definitely not his name but at least you got some views & likes, right?", Nicki replied.

This led fans to back up Nicki as she set the record straight.

Why is Nicki Minaj beefing with Latto? All the drama explained

Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

"Baby if you wrong, you wrong, that’s all", one user commented after Nicki responded to the rumours.

Another said: "Why do y’all want to know his name so bad" about the rapper's two-year-old son.

Nicki is still yet to share the name of her son publicly, and still refers to him as 'Papa Bear'. She spoke about her second birthday last month and said: "Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

