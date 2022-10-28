Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Her son, who she calls Papa Bear, may have actually had his name revealed by the Super Bass rapper.

Nicki Minaj fans believe that the rapper has revealed the name of her two-year-old son, who she refers to as 'Papa Bear' in a new video.

The rapper got fans talking after sharing a clip of her husband carrying their son on his shoulder as he celebrated his second birthday.

Nicki then panned the camera to her son, and said "Hi Jacob, hi", leading fans to speculate that this was his name.

Minaj with her husband and son. . Picture: Instagram

The clip was then shared on Twitter and got fans talking as they discussed whether Nicki had accidentally revealed the name of her son.

One person insisted that "his name is Jacob. Y'all acting like ya can't hear."

Another said: "Literally she said Jacob before she stopped herself."

Minaj ensured no stone was left unturned at her son's second birthday party, and threw him a minion-themed bash.

Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty's son turned two on September 30, and had a bouncy castle, slime station and various food machines at his birthday party.

Upon reflecting on her son turning two, Minaj wrote: "You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."