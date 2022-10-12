Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye stunned Adidas executives after showing them porn on his phone during a work meeting.

Kanye West has been slammed after he uploaded footage of himself showing NSFW content to Adidas executives during a work meeting.

In a new 30-minute documentary titled Last Week, Kanye uploaded content of the disturbing exchange between the rapper and two Adidas executives.

At one point, Kanye takes out his phone and starts playing a clip from a pornographic video and shoved the screen into an executives face in order to strengthen his argument.

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address

Kanye uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing NSFW content to Adidas executives. . Picture: Getty Images

“He’s got the same voice doesn’t he?” Kanye said as he shows the two men the NSFW clip.

“Is this a porn movie?” the man then replies, before Ye moves the phone closer to his face.

"He’s got a northern European accent,” the executive insists, as he points out that their voices do not sound similar.

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

After being show the video, the executive then swats away the rapper's phone and says "Jesus Christ, come on, man!" in an attempt to get the meeting back on focus.

Kanye explained his motivations behind the incident, and claimed that it drew comparisons to stolen designs and content.

“The whole concept of this [porn] video is that the guy had cheated. So then the girl is like, ‘Well, I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare,’"Kanye responded to the executives.

Kanye West faces backlash over 'disgusting' White Lives Matter shirts

Kanye West wore a shirt which read 'White Lives Matter' to Fashion Week. . Picture: Twitter

Naturally, people were left confused over the video, with one Twitter user saying "Kanye showing porn to the people he’s working with and telling them to learn a lesson from it is crazy."

Another called the incident "disgusting" and "uncomfortable" whilst another disgruntled fan said "You really can't make this up."

Kanye has found himself in a string of controversies recently - including an anti-Jewish rant as well as wearing a shirt that read 'White Lives Matter'.