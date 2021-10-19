Kanye West fans go wild after rapper debuts new haircut

19 October 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 15:15

Ye has shared a photo of his 'bizarre' new haircut, leading fans to react on social media.

Kanye West recently legally changed his name to 'Ye' and it looks like he's got a new look to go along with his new name.

Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye' after judge approves

On Monday (Oct 18) the 44-year-old rapper debuted a new haircut on Instagram. He shared a photo of the back of his head, which showed off several randomly shaved portions.

Kanye West has debuted a new haircut as he legally changes his name to 'Ye'.
Kanye West has debuted a new haircut as he legally changes his name to 'Ye'. Picture: Getty

The 'Jail' rapper simply captioned the photo with a symbol for the Japanese Yen. In the photo he uploaded, Ye is rocking a silver satin shirt along with a platinum chain.

The chain reads 'Saint' which is his son's name, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

The photo is rare glimpse of West not wearing a mask, as he has been spotted in the public several times with his face covered.

Most recently, the star was seen rocking a grim-visaged black custom Balenciaga mask, while performing at the wedding of Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault and D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte in Venice, Italy.

Fans couldn't get over Ye's performance, making light of his "off" vocals and his "creepy" look with the mask.

Now, fans have gone wild over his new haircut. After getting another view of West's haircut, as new photos emerged online, fans reacted to the new look.

One fan wrote: "Kanye West's new hair cut" along with a sick emoji. Another wrote: "refuse to believe kanye west asked for this haircut".

See other fan reactions below.

What do you think of Kanye West's new haircut? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

