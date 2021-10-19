Kanye West fans go wild after rapper debuts new haircut

Ye has shared a photo of his 'bizarre' new haircut, leading fans to react on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West recently legally changed his name to 'Ye' and it looks like he's got a new look to go along with his new name.

On Monday (Oct 18) the 44-year-old rapper debuted a new haircut on Instagram. He shared a photo of the back of his head, which showed off several randomly shaved portions.

Kanye West has debuted a new haircut as he legally changes his name to 'Ye'. Picture: Getty

The 'Jail' rapper simply captioned the photo with a symbol for the Japanese Yen. In the photo he uploaded, Ye is rocking a silver satin shirt along with a platinum chain.

The chain reads 'Saint' which is his son's name, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

The photo is rare glimpse of West not wearing a mask, as he has been spotted in the public several times with his face covered.

Most recently, the star was seen rocking a grim-visaged black custom Balenciaga mask, while performing at the wedding of Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault and D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte in Venice, Italy.

Fans couldn't get over Ye's performance, making light of his "off" vocals and his "creepy" look with the mask.

Now, fans have gone wild over his new haircut. After getting another view of West's haircut, as new photos emerged online, fans reacted to the new look.

One fan wrote: "Kanye West's new hair cut" along with a sick emoji. Another wrote: "refuse to believe kanye west asked for this haircut".

See other fan reactions below.

deep down i wanna shave that KANYE WEST haircut!!! pic.twitter.com/V0jjjxD7nG — Sim. (@Sim_Saliwa) October 19, 2021

I like Kanye west ..😂😂😂... being normal sometimes is boring .... pic.twitter.com/7WmG63kXCE — R7 (@DjRoja) October 19, 2021

Kanye west’s style is not new ,we were all cut like this when we were young🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XDuhZYgabQ — YOU ARE UGLY BUT I 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇦 (@MalumeRichie) October 19, 2021

Kanye West is such a Genius #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/OkMu4g8ze4 — Tejas Kiran 🍥 (@ImTejasKiran) October 18, 2021

Kanye West's new hair cut 😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/MR2Vk1WCCG — OLADIMEJI (@lawaloladimeji_) October 19, 2021

What do you think of Kanye West's new haircut? Let us know @CapitalXTRA