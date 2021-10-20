Kanye West's 'bizarre' masks explained: Details, photos, videos & more

Why does Kanye West wear a mask? Here's a round up of the times the rapper has been spotted in his unique masks.

Kanye West has been trending for his outlandish masks that he has been spotted wearing out in the public.

The 'Jail' rapper is no stranger to covering his face with unique items, even going as far as wearing a skin-toned opaque tights over his dead.

Taking it back to 2014, at Kanye's iconic Wireless Festival performance in London, he revealed why he wears masks.

Kanye West wears a mask while performing on stage at Wireless Festival, London, in 2014. Picture: Getty

“Stay in your place! Don’t embarrass yourself trying to chase your dreams. Save face. Save face,” West said at the festival on July 4, 2014.

“That’s why I got this f**king mask on, because I ain’t worried about saving face… f**k whatever my face is supposed to mean and f**k whatever the name Kanye is supposed to mean, it’s about my dreams!”

Now, the rapper is living up to his word, finally releasing the album he crafted with all his effort.

The rapper revealed he wanted to album to be at the best of his ability before releasing, which caused delays.

Nevertheless, Ye delivered his long-awaited album Donda on August 29th, 2021. In the lead up to the released of his album, fans noticed he was wearing a series of masks.

Here's photos of Kanye West in his bold masks.

July 21st, 2021 Kanye West dons a black mask as he returns to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kanyewest July 22nd, 2021 Kanye West wears 'skin-toned' opaque mask at Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty August 26th, 2021 Kanye West (M) wears black mask with silver detailing on stage with DaBaby (L) and Marilyn Manson (R). Picture: Getty Kanye West was spotted wearing a black and silver mask while performing on stage at his Donda listening party. The rapper's mask, however, was not the most shocking talking point of the event. He was slammed for welcoming two disgraced artists on the stage. October 16th, 2021 👀 Kanye West spotted in Italy with a phantom mask



Meme incoming 🤭



Internet does not forgive pic.twitter.com/FrmVaRKp2Z — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) October 19, 2021 Kanye West fans were shocked to see the rapper wearing a pale green prosthetic mask along with all-black Balenciaga clothing. Photos emerged on social media, and Kanye was the talk online, again. The rapper was spotted in Berlin before appearing at a wedding in Venice. October 16th, 2021 Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021 .@kanyewest with @eightyocho and @vory777 today. (10.16.21)



Styled by Ye and Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/LvdA3pTSu1 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) October 17, 2021 Kanye West donned a mask similar to the moniker worn by Squid Game‘s 'Front Man' while he performed at a friends wedding in Venice, Italy. Alexandre Arnault - a Tiffany & Co. executive - and Geraldine Guyot, the founder of D’Estree were the couple who got married. October 18th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/7wb1dw3eCP — v (@ViralMaterial) October 19, 2021 On Monday (Oct 18) who recently legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted at JFK Airport wearing a prosthetic mask, resembling a Caucasian person with eye makeup. The rapper wore the mask during a New York City meeting with disgraced ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

There has been several fan theories suggesting why Kanye wears his new masks, what's yours?

Let us know @CapitalXTRA