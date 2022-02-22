Kanye West labelled 'the new Michael Jackson' by Dame Dash

Speaking about Kanye's new documentary 'jeen-yuhs' and his impact on music, the mogul described Yé ask "our new Michael Jackson" adding "he triggers the world"

Kanye West has been dubbed 'the new Michael Jackson' by former boss Dame Dash during his interview 'The Jasmine Brand', where he was reflecting on West's fame and his impact on the industry.

"He's our new Michael Jackson" Dame added. "Whether that's negative or positive, but that's just what it is. It isn't something that Dash was expecting from West, but he explained his comparison, saying that every move he makes, everybody's paying attention to".

Continuing on saying "he triggers the world" , when asked if that was a quality he had observed in West earlier in his career, Dash said no. "He wasn't that bold back then but he always was very confident."

Kanye West at the ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Last week, Kanye's long-awaited documentary jeen-yuhs dropped on Netflix, giving fans an insight into everything Kanye and his career. Filmed over the course of 21 years, the three-part film goes into how his the music maverick came to be one of the biggest rapstars of the 21st century.

During Kanye's rise to the top, Dame Dash played an important part of his career alongside Jay-Z after Hov brought Ye over from Roc-a-Fella Records.

'I was the guy who always ran around with a camera 'cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time" he said.

"So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lotta footage, but it's just the time, it's always about the times. I think this is the right time for that".