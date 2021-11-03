Dame Dash willing to squash long-lasting feud with Jay-Z

The former BFF's claim they're both open to ending their 20-year feud.

Dame Dash has appeared to accept the olive branch extended to him via Jay-Z after their longtime feud.

During his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction acceptance speech at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Field House, the 99 Problems rapper gave a shoutout to his former BFF and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash.

"Shout-out to Dame, I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you and I thank you for that".

He also appeared to shoutout Kareem “Biggs” Burke who was also the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records along himself and Dame.

Dame Dash responded to the speech on Monday telling Page Six he’d be open to ending the pair’s years-long feud.

“I’m glad he said it for the culture, we need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended olive branch, I’ll spin one back".

He added, "I have no beef with him if he has no beef with me. Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it".

The feud, which started in 2004 has seen the two go head-to-head over the last two decades.

The two first became friends back in the 90s, launching Roc-A-Fella together helping launch the careers of artists such as Rihanna and Kanye West.

It started with Dame suing Jay for reportedly switching his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt” streaming rights from Roc-A-Fella Inc. to his own LLC to Jay taking legal acting against him.

Jay-Z fans globally have expressed their excitement for a possible reunion.

One fan wrote: 'Dame Dash and Jay Z potentially ending their beef would be the most heartwarming story of 2021'.

Another fan commended Jay-Z on being the bigger person saying: 'Jay Z gave a shout out to Dame Dash & that was dope......he a better man than me because Dame called him everything but a child of God, I hold grudges'.

