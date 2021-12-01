Kanye West and estranged wife Kim Kardashian attend Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show

Celebrating the life and fashions of late designer Virgil Abloh, Kim and Kanye attended the Louis Vuitton SS22 show with daughter North

Last night, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were amongst many in attendance yesterday at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s Collection in Miami to celebrate the late Virgil Abloh's legacy.

The family were spotted at the event wearing all Black whilst KimYe's oldest North West was seen sporting Virgil's soon-to-be released PYREX T-shirt and shorts, making her the first ever to wear clothes from the collection.

Known for his close friend with Kanye West, the Jesus Walks rapper dedicated last week's Sunday Service to his friend, sharing a post from the Donda's Place account that read:

"In Loving Memory of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director of DONDA'.

Virgil and Kanye's relationship started back in the early ‘00s. Since then Virgil designed some of his most iconic album covers, such as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.

Virgil Abloh attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. Picture: Getty

The Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke released a statement on the show and how important Virgil was to the growth of the luxury brand and how much of a genius he was.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary, and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times" the statement read.

"He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible".

Virgil Abloh during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old first Black creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White passed away on Sunday after secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of the disease for the past two-years. The announcement of his passing was made via his official Instagram page.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture" it reads.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations".

Since the announcement of his passing, several celebrities have paid tribute to the creative director including Kehlani, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, Lil Yachty, Offset and Kris Jenner.

Drake took to IG to share several images of himself and Virgil typing: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything".

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️

