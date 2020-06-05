Kanye West spotted marching in Chicago during Black Lives Matter protest

Kanye West was spotted protesting in Chicago after the death of George Floyd. Picture: Getty

The 'Jesus Is King' rapper returned to his home city of Chicago to protest alongside students following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Kanye West was spotted protesting in his home city of Chicago yesterday (June 4) following the tragic death of George Floyd.

The 'Ultralight Beam' rapper, 42, walked alongside fellow demonstrators after he donated $2 million to the family of Floyd, as well as the grieving families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor in the wake of their deaths.

Kanye West joins protest in Chicago @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xO3MvBw1Kc — Trina Orlando (@TrinaOrlando) June 5, 2020

Wearing a face mask and a hoodie, West joined the rally with students who were protesting for Black Lives Matter, as well as demanding Chicago Public Schools cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department.

The peaceful protest reportedly "devolved" as West arrived at the rally, stepping out of a black SUV and into the thick of the crowd, according to USA Today.

Kanye's representatives have also confirmed that the rapper is fully covering the future schooling and tuition fees of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

KANYE WEST PROTESTING IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/0UxWODt6NU — Ⓜ️ (@WashedMel) June 5, 2020

Kanye West is on the scene protesting in Chicago #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/epQbPSRP2m — HipHopSince1987.com (@HipHopSince1987) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times and killed in Louisville, Kentucky in March when police entered her home without prior warning. Her family are filing wrongful death lawsuit against the policemen involved, who have been placed on administrative leave.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was out jogging when he was filmed being chased and fatally shot at by two men, in February. The shocking footage of his killing went viral.

The family of George Floyd, 46, gathered at Minneapolis North Central University yesterday (June 4) for the first of four memorial services honouring his life.