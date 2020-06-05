Kanye West spotted marching in Chicago during Black Lives Matter protest

5 June 2020, 14:30

Kanye West was spotted protesting in Chicago after the death of George Floyd.
Kanye West was spotted protesting in Chicago after the death of George Floyd. Picture: Getty

The 'Jesus Is King' rapper returned to his home city of Chicago to protest alongside students following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Kanye West was spotted protesting in his home city of Chicago yesterday (June 4) following the tragic death of George Floyd.

George Floyd memorial holds 8 minute, 43 second silence to commemorate his death

The 'Ultralight Beam' rapper, 42, walked alongside fellow demonstrators after he donated $2 million to the family of Floyd, as well as the grieving families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor in the wake of their deaths.

Wearing a face mask and a hoodie, West joined the rally with students who were protesting for Black Lives Matter, as well as demanding Chicago Public Schools cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department.

The peaceful protest reportedly "devolved" as West arrived at the rally, stepping out of a black SUV and into the thick of the crowd, according to USA Today.

Kanye's representatives have also confirmed that the rapper is fully covering the future schooling and tuition fees of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times and killed in Louisville, Kentucky in March when police entered her home without prior warning. Her family are filing wrongful death lawsuit against the policemen involved, who have been placed on administrative leave.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was out jogging when he was filmed being chased and fatally shot at by two men, in February. The shocking footage of his killing went viral.

The family of George Floyd, 46, gathered at Minneapolis North Central University yesterday (June 4) for the first of four memorial services honouring his life.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News

Latest Kanye West News

Kim Kardashian has considered moving out amid Kanye West marriage tension

Kim Kardashian "considers moving out" amid Kanye West marriage worries
Kanye West donates $2 Million in support of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd's family

Kanye West donates $2 million to families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor
Kanye West has disputed Forbes' recent conformation of the rapper's billionaire status.

Kanye West accuses Forbes of lying about his billionaire status: "It’s $3.3 billion"
Kim Kardashian calls out Tayor Swift on Twitter

Kim Kardashian calls out "liar" Taylor Swift after video leak sparks backlash
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift 'react' to leaked Kanye West 'Famous' video

Kim Kardashian & Taylor Swift cryptically react to leaked Kanye West 'Famous' phone call

More News

The GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's memorial received the most amount of individual donations in the site's history.

George Floyd fund breaks record for most donations on a GoFundMe page
Mourners gathered at Minneapolis North Central University for the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in May.

George Floyd memorial holds 8 minute, 43 second silence to commemorate his death
Akala is one of the most importnat voices in the UK's Black Lives Matter movement

Akala: One of the most respected voices in the UK's Black Lives Matter movement
Virgil Abloh details his experience with racism during his lengthy Instagram statement

Virgil Abloh responds to backlash after 'donating $50 to Black Lives Matter fund'
The Rock hit out at President Trump on his response to the death of George Floyd.

The Rock slams Donald Trump during passionate Black Lives Matter speech