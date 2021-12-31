Fans call out Safaree after he criticises Kanye West’s fashion choices

Fans mocked Safaree on Twitter after he criticised Kanye's style saying "he use to be an inspiration with clothes and jewelry, now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves"

Safaree got dragged last night on Twitter after he decided to call out Kanye West for his past fashion choices in the last two years, which Ye fan's did not take kindly too.

"I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me" he tweeted.

I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me 😂😂😂 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 30, 2021

The ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj and soon-to-be husband of reality TV star Erica Mena instantly received backslash from the tweet, even offending R&B singer Tank who responded to his tweet saying:

"Says the guy with no clothing like, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense". Safaree quickly responded saying: "@therealtank hey I use to be a fan of you... now you suck".

Safaree backstage at the Vewtopia Music Festival 2020. Picture: Getty

Kanye fans instantly came to his defence with one person tweeting: "Who cares Kanye is fashion icon and he can wear whatever the hell he wants like it or not not every rapper enjoys wearing jewelry let him be different".

Another person commented: "Well he’s still the inspiration because these companies are knocking off his GAP jacket. Just because he doesn’t wear tacky furs like you do, doesn’t mean he isn’t a fashion icon. Icons do what they want, you do what you can".

