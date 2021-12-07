Kanye West, Drake & more attend Virgil Abloh's funeral in Chicago

Yesterday's memorial service was held in his hometown of Chicago at the Museum of Contemporary Art with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky & more in attendance

Kanye West and Drake were both in attendance at the late Virgil Abloh's memorial service yesterday in Chicago. Seen alongside his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, it was reported that the rapper shared some nice words during the service about his friend.

The 41-year-old first Black creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White passed away on Sunday after secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of the disease for the past two-years.

Several A-listers and close friends of the late Virgil Abloh were in attendance including Tyler, The Creator, Kendall Jenner, and Lauryn Hill – who did a moving performance with a gospel choir.

A memorial pamphlet that read 'A service in loving memory of Virgil Abloh' and featured an image of the designer on the back cover was given to the guests upon arrival.

Known for his close friend with Kanye West, the Jesus Walks rapper dedicated the last Sunday Service to his friend, sharing a post from the Donda's Place account that read: "In Loving Memory of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director of DONDA'.

Virgil and Kanye's relationship started back in the early ‘00s. Since then Virgil designed some of his most iconic album covers, such as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton: Front Row for Paris Fashion Week 2019. Picture: Getty

The announcement of his passing was made via his official Instagram page. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture" it reads.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations".

Since the announcement of his passing, several celebrities have paid tribute to the creative director including Frank Ocean, Pharrell, Lil Yachty, Offset and Kris Jenner.

Drake took to IG to share several images of himself and Virgil typing: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything".

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️

