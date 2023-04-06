Kanye West's net worth drops by $1.6 BILLION, claims Forbes

6 April 2023, 15:14

The disgraced rapper has lost a staggering amount of money after he was involved in numerous controversies.

Kanye West has lost a whopping $1.6 billion in wealth, Forbes' latest rich list has revealed.

After a string of controversies in 2022, the rapper has hurtled down the rich list after he lost sponsorships and was dropped by a number of brands.

From a net worth of $2 billion, Forbes has revealed that his current worth is now approximately $400 million and no longer appears on their list.

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire.
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. Picture: Getty

The disgraced rapper went on an antisemitic tirade last year, and admitted he 'likes Adolf Hitler.'

His Twitter account was locked and brands including Balenciaga and Adidas dropped him after he posted multiple antisemitic tweets.

The partnership with Adidas reportedly accounted for $1.5 billion of Kanye's net worth according to Forbes, and he has now lost his billionaire status.

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

Kanye was dropped by Adidas and Balenciaga.
Kanye was dropped by Adidas and Balenciaga. Picture: Getty

The musician bragged in October of last year that "I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me," but he was in fact dropped by them.

Adidas cancelled the Yeezy line due to West's offensive remarks, and now doesn't even appear on the Forbes rich list.

Meanwhile, former wife Kim Kardashian had a net worth of $1.2 billion thanks to the success of her Skims shapewear line.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake

Kanye West MARRIES Yeezy designer Biana Censori two months after Kim divorce

Kanye West MARRIES Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after Kim divorce

Kanye West spotted holding hands with mystery blonde woman

Kanye West spotted holding hands with mystery blonde woman

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

More News

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine

KSI issues second apology after using racial slur in Sidemen video

KSI issues second apology after using racial slur in Sidemen video

Khloe Kardashian finally hints at son's name with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian finally hints at son's name with Tristan Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to be dating NFL player Travis Kelce

Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to be dating NFL player Travis Kelce

Usher divides fans over 'sick' April Fool's prank

Usher divides fans over 'sick' April Fool's prank

Usher