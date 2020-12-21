What is Drake’s son called?

What is Drake’s son called? Picture: Getty/Instagram

Drake confirmed he has a son on his album Scorpion - but what is his name?

Drake confirmed the ongoing rumours claiming he has a son on his fifth album Scorpion, which dropped in 2018.

On the song ‘Emotionless’, the Canadian rapper put the long-standing speculation to bed before revealing the reason why he kept his son away from the spotlight.

The child's mother is Sophie Brussaux, a former actress who was first linked with the OVO hitmaker in January 2017 after the couple were photographed on a dinner date together in Amsterdam.

Fans were shocked by Drake's surprise admission and quickly took to social media to share their reactions. Some even speculated on the full name of the child.

Drake confirmed the ongoing rumours claiming he has a son on his fifth album Scorpion, which dropped in 2018. Picture: Instagram

At the height of their beef, Pusha T slammed Drake for keeping his child a secret in his diss track 'The Story Of Adidon' - during which he supposedly revealed the name of Drake's son.

"Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run," he spat, Adonis later being confirmed as the name of Drizzy's little boy.

The name 'Adonis' derives from Greek mythology. It means 'lord' and is synonymous with masculine beauty. Drake's son Adonis was born on October 11th, 2017.

On his song 'March 14', the rapper talks about his son as well as his rocky relationship with Brussaux. He revealed that, at the time, he had only met her twice, and their child once.

However, since then, Drake's son Adonis has appeared on his social media channels in lots of cute photos, and his friendship with Brussaux appears to have been healed.