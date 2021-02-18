Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? How did she respond?

Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? What did she respond? Picture: Getty

What happened between Drake and Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa? Here's everything we know.

Meek Mill recently received backlash for his Kobe Bryant lyric in his song with Lil Baby. Many fans labelled the Philly rapper's lyrics "distasteful" and "disrespectful" after a snippet leaked online.

Fans couldn't help but to bring up the time Drake dissed Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, in a collaboration track with Rick Ross and French Montana "Stay Schemin'".

But what did Drake actually say in the lyrics? And did Vanessa Bryant respond?