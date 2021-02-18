Did Drake diss Vanessa Bryant? How did she respond?
What happened between Drake and Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa? Here's everything we know.
Meek Mill recently received backlash for his Kobe Bryant lyric in his song with Lil Baby. Many fans labelled the Philly rapper's lyrics "distasteful" and "disrespectful" after a snippet leaked online.
Fans couldn't help but to bring up the time Drake dissed Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, in a collaboration track with Rick Ross and French Montana "Stay Schemin'".
But what did Drake actually say in the lyrics? And did Vanessa Bryant respond?
Did Drake diss Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa?
"Stay Schemin'" is a 2012 hit single by Rick Ross featuring Drake and French Montana.
The song sparked controversy when Drake spit lyrics about Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's divorce.
In 2011, TMZ reported that Vanessa filed for divorce from Kobe after catching with another woman.
Vanessa and Kobe did not have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.
It was reported that Vanessa was seeking half Kobe's fortune and their Newport Coast, California mansion – giving inspiration to Drake's lyric.
The rapper suggested that Vanessa hadn't earned half of Kobe's fortune on the track.
"Kobe about to lose a hundred fifty M's/Kobe my n***a I hated it had to be him"
"B**ch you wasn't with me shooting in the gym/(Huh!? b**ch you weren't with me shooting in the gym)" Drake rapped on the song.
In 2013, Vanessa called off the divorce. “We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our divorce action will be dismissed."
How did Vanessa Bryant react to Drake's diss?
Vanessa Bryant responded to Drake's lyrics about her divorce with Kobe Bryant in an Instagram post.
Taking to Instagram, Vanessa wrote "I love when immature kids quote a rapper that has never been friends with Kobe and knows nothing about our relationship," she wrote.
She continued "Just shows how gullible they are. I don’t need to be in the gym. I’m raising our daughters, signing checks and taking care of everything else that pertains to our home life. [...]"
Vanessa added "I really wish people would stop THINK and then realize that they are being sucked into someone’s clear intention to monetize and gain attention off of our family’s heartache."
"This is real life. I hold down our home life so my husband can focus on his career. It’s a partnership."
In another post, Vanessa wrote "Since my husband is isn’t friends with Drake, we received a text of an apology forwarded from his manager."
"It’s done and over with and it’s now time for people to THINK before speaking."
What has Drake said about the Vanessa Bryant diss controversy?
In early 2012, Drake publicly apologised and said he had intentions of offending Vanessa Bryant.
"I never intended to offend Vanessa or anyone else," he said.
Drake continued "That line had everything to do with me and what goes on in my head as a 25 year old man with this much income flowing in."
He added "Kobe is and always will be a friend and an icon to me."
After Drake saw that Vanessa Bryant was bothered by the line, he apologised to her via his team.
Vanessa revealed that she had received an apology from Drake – which was forwarded to her from his manager.