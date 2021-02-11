How many songs do Drake and Lil Wayne have together?

11 February 2021, 12:21

Drake and Lil Wayne have created many hits over the years. So, how many songs do they have together?

Drake and Lil Wayne are both known for delivering some of the best chart-topping hits in Hip-Hop history.

The pairs relationship was flourished in 2009, when Drake signed to Wayne's label 'Young Money'.

Drizzy and Weezy F Baby have worked together numerous times over the years, releasing some of the hottest classics we still love today.

While fans are highly anticipating Drake's sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, we've decided to shine a light on some of the biggest collaborations between Drake and Lil Wayne.

  1. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - BB King Freestyle (2020)

  2. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - Family Feud (2017)

  3. Drake feat Lil Wayne - Used To (2015)

  4. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - Grindin' (2014)

  5. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - Believe Me (2014)

  6. Lil Wayne feat. Drake & Future - Love Me (2013)

  7. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - HYFR (2011)

  8. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - She Will (2011)

  9. Drake feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga - The Motto (2011)

  10. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - With You (2010)

  11. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - Right Above It (2010)

  12. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - Miss Me (2010)

  13. Lil Wayne feat. Drake - Gonorrhea (2010)

  14. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - Ignant Shit (2009)

  15. Drake feat. Lil Wayne & Trey Songz - Successful (2009)

  16. Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem - Forever (2009)

  17. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - Unstoppable (2009)

  18. Lil Wayne feat Drake - Stuntin' (2008)

  19. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - Ransom (2008)

  20. Drake feat. Lil Wayne - Man Of The Year (2007)

