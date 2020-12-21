QUIZ: Is it a Drake lyric or a Lil Wayne lyric?
21 December 2020, 16:31
Young Money, baby.
Drake and Lil Wayne are two of the best-selling artists of a generation, and fans will know that Weezy is widely credited for giving Drizzy his big break.
"More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT," wrote Drake of the Young Money CEO on his 38th birthday, who signed the Canadian rapper to Young Money Entertainment in 2009.
So, think you're a true Young Money stan? Think you can tell the difference between a Drake bar and a Weezy one? Let's see.