Drake shares sweet tribute to Sophie Brussaux on Mother's Day

The rapper has penned a sweet message along with a cute photo of Sophie with their son Adonis.

Drake posted a sweet tribute to his former flame Sophie Brussaux, whom he shares his son Adonis with, on Mother's Day.

The 34-year-old rapper's tribute included a photo of Brussaux's selfie with their three-year-old son, Adonis. Brussaux later reposted Drake's tribute on her Instagram page.

Drake shares adorable photo of Sophie Brussaux and their son Adonis, on Mother's Day. Picture: instagram/@champagnepapi

The post comes months after the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper mended his relationship with the former model.

Drake also added a brief message to the post's image that read: 'Happy Mother's Day big mama @sophieknowsbetter.'

In 2017, Drake and Brussaux were rumoured to be romantically linked, however, the circumstances behind their first meeting are still unclear.

The two managed to keep their relationship private, until the rapper became embroiled in a feud with Pusha T.

The pair went head-to-head in a rap beef in 2018, where Pusha T revealed Drake had a son on his diss track 'The Story Of Adidon'.

During the track, the 43-year-old artist rapped about the circumstances surrounding his son including issues around child support and Drake's relationship with his own father.

He also referred to Drake as a 'deadbeat' during his song.

Pusha T revealed Drake's child's name to the world for the first time ever. He rapped: 'Adonis is your son/And he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that's real. Love the baby, respect the girl.'

Shortly after the track went viral online, TMZ reported that the rapper had been making child support payments to Brussaux since the beginning of her pregnancy.

While Drake never properly addressed the rumours at the time, on his 2018 album Scorpion, he directly addressed the situation regarding Adonis.

On his 'Emotionless' track, Drake rapped, 'I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid.'

Although the rapper and Brussaux were on a rocky path for the first few years of their son's life, their relationship seems to have improved in recent months.

Earlier this year, Drake made several references to his child and his child's mother on his 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' track with Rick Ross. The song was released in March.

During the track, Drake revealed that he and Brussaux were getting co-parenting well together as he rapped, 'I sent her the child support, she sent me the heart emoji.'

'Recess hits, daddy probably made another M/School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again.' he rhymed of his relationship with Adonis.

