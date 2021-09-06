R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained
6 September 2021, 17:38
Fans were furious after learning Drake has credited the disgraced singer R.Kelly on his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'. Here's what went down...
Drake has faced backlash after crediting disgraced singer R.Kelly on a track from his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
Fans took to social media to express how disgusted they were that the singer – who is currently on trial for for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges – has been credited on the album.
The 54-year-old singer is also facing multiple sex charges in his hometown of Chicago. R. Kelly is charged with 21 counts of making child pornography, involving intercourse, oral sex, urination, and other sexual acts.
Here's everything we know about his credit on Drake's song 'TSU'
-
Why did Drake get backlash for his song 'TSU'?
Drake recieved backlash online after WhoSampled initially speculating (Rolling Stone later confirmed) that R. Kelly was given the credit on “TSU”.
According to the report, it explains that contains a sample of the embattled R&B singer’s 1998 hit “Half On A Baby”.
Fans immediately took to Twitter expressing their disappointment. One fan wrote: "People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”... okay??????
So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care."
People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”... okay?????? So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/CzOEkNjhjJ— JO (@byDonnaJo) September 3, 2021
Journalist Ernest Owens also spoke out against R. Kelly being credited on the album, writing: “R. Kelly, while currently on trial for sexual abuse of countless Black women and girls, is going to be making money off the most anticipated album of the year thanks to Drake giving him a songwriting credit on #CertifiedLoverBoy. And that’s why both #CLB and #DONDA are trash.”
Owens added, “So for the contrarian who is trying to purposely dumb and go ‘but R. Kelly doesn’t own the music’ – that’s not true. He currently doesn’t have a seller and the point I’m making is by sampling that song, Drake is letting R. Kelly stay relevant when he doesn’t need to.”
-
Why is R. Kelly credited on Drake's song 'TSU'
Drake's longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib took to Instagram to explain why R.Kelly is credited on Drake's album.
On Saturday (Septr 4), Shebib jumped into the comment section of an Instagram post from The Independent and explained that they had no choice but to credit R.Kelly.
He wrote: “On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking"
Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background."
Shebib continued: "It has no significance no lyrics are present, R. Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it."
He added: "Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend Drake’s lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual R Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist.”
Drake's longtime producer wrapped up his comments by writing“to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”