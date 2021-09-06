R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained

6 September 2021, 17:38

R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained
R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained. Picture: Getty

Fans were furious after learning Drake has credited the disgraced singer R.Kelly on his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'. Here's what went down...

Drake has faced backlash after crediting disgraced singer R.Kelly on a track from his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

Fans took to social media to express how disgusted they were that the singer – who is currently on trial for for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges – has been credited on the album.

Drake received backlash for having R.Kelly as a credit on his new album.
Drake received backlash for having R.Kelly as a credit on his new album. Picture: Getty

The 54-year-old singer is also facing multiple sex charges in his hometown of Chicago. R. Kelly is charged with 21 counts of making child pornography, involving intercourse, oral sex, urination, and other sexual acts.

Here's everything we know about his credit on Drake's song 'TSU'

  1. Why did Drake get backlash for his song 'TSU'?

    Drake recieved backlash online after WhoSampled initially speculating (Rolling Stone later confirmed) that R. Kelly was given the credit on “TSU”.

    According to the report, it explains that contains a sample of the embattled R&B singer’s 1998 hit “Half On A Baby”.

    R. Kelly is currently on trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is also facing multiple sex charges.
    R. Kelly is currently on trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is also facing multiple sex charges. Picture: Getty

    Fans immediately took to Twitter expressing their disappointment. One fan wrote: "People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”... okay??????

    So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care."

    Journalist Ernest Owens also spoke out against R. Kelly being credited on the album, writing: “R. Kelly, while currently on trial for sexual abuse of countless Black women and girls, is going to be making money off the most anticipated album of the year thanks to Drake giving him a songwriting credit on #CertifiedLoverBoy. And that’s why both #CLB and #DONDA are trash.”

    Owens added, “So for the contrarian who is trying to purposely dumb and go ‘but R. Kelly doesn’t own the music’ – that’s not true. He currently doesn’t have a seller and the point I’m making is by sampling that song, Drake is letting R. Kelly stay relevant when he doesn’t need to.”

  2. Why is R. Kelly credited on Drake's song 'TSU'

    Drake's longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib took to Instagram to explain why R.Kelly is credited on Drake's album.

    On Saturday (Septr 4), Shebib jumped into the comment section of an Instagram post from The Independent and explained that they had no choice but to credit R.Kelly.

    He wrote: “On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking"

    Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background."

    Shebib continued: "It has no significance no lyrics are present, R. Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it."

    He added: "Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend Drake’s lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual R Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist.”

    Drake's producer "40" speaks out on the R.Kelly credit on Drake's song 'TSU'
    Drake's producer "40" speaks out on the R.Kelly credit on Drake's song 'TSU'. Picture: Instagram/@ravynwngz

    Drake's longtime producer wrapped up his comments by writing“to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Fans are shocked following Andre 3000's statement

Kanye West ft Andre 3000 'Life Of The Party' Drake leak explained

Kanye West

Drake has provided the perfect Instagram captions once again

Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Wants Girls'

Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Want Girls'
CLB has a star studded sample list

Here are all the samples used on Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'
Drake sampled Nicki on CLB

Does Nicki Minaj feature on Drake's 'Papi's Home' on 'Certified Lover Boy'?

More News

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Cardi B

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B

Uzi's forehead diamond was dislodged by a fan

Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond ripped out by fan
J Hus on-off girlfriend Loz shares first photo of their newborn baby daughter

J Hus on-off girlfriend Loz shares first photo of their newborn baby daughter
Comedian Fuquan Johnson among three dead from drug overdose at LA party

Comedian Fuquan Johnson among three dead from drug overdose at LA party