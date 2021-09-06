R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained

R. Kelly credit on Drake's 'TSU' song explained. Picture: Getty

Fans were furious after learning Drake has credited the disgraced singer R.Kelly on his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'. Here's what went down...

Drake has faced backlash after crediting disgraced singer R.Kelly on a track from his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Fans took to social media to express how disgusted they were that the singer – who is currently on trial for for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges – has been credited on the album.

Drake received backlash for having R.Kelly as a credit on his new album. Picture: Getty

The 54-year-old singer is also facing multiple sex charges in his hometown of Chicago. R. Kelly is charged with 21 counts of making child pornography, involving intercourse, oral sex, urination, and other sexual acts.

Here's everything we know about his credit on Drake's song 'TSU'