Drake attended Houston strip club a day after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake attended Houston strip club a day after Astroworld Festival tragedy. Picture: Getty

Blowing $1 million on strippers at a Houston strip club a day after the Astroworld incident which killed 10 people, Drake has come under fire

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Drake has found himself in more hot water following the Astroworld incident.

Following the now deleted video that was circulating online, Drake was seen hours after the festival in Houston strip club Area 29 throwing money at strippers.

The Instagram video showed the floor of the club covered in money with the caption reading 'Thank u @champagnepapi @roddyricch @dontoliver @ubk.ent @lira_galore @realberniceburgos @realamarie @kayykilo @turkeyleghut @bookedbymolo last night vibes was on point GRAND FINALE TONIGHT SUNDAY FUNDAY.'

This is not the first time Drake has come under fire following the Astroworld tragedy. After the festival, both Travis Scott and Drake were spotted at Dave and Busters partying.

A source claimed both were unaware of the deaths and injuries caused at the festival. Fans have since reacted on Twitter to the video.

One person wrote: "Drake splashed a millions dollars at a strip club just a day after the incident at the concert he was at. These celebrities don’t give a s*** man stop idolising these pricks".

Another wrote: "Drake making a sad post about Astroworld then social media showing clips of him at the strip club 10 minutes later has been the highlight of my day maybe that’s how he deals with tragedies ".

Drake stated he was devastated the past few days but had a private party shortly after the festival, went to the strip club, and even had a private dinner the next night. Nothing remorseful about any of the close friend stories I’ve seen. — kitana (@LEXIIRGZ) November 9, 2021

Drake and Don Toliver at the strip club Saturday night not even a day after 8 people died at Astrofest. Poor victims not even identified… I’m sick — BIG NAT 🐿 (@xxnmtx) November 8, 2021

drake pretending to be grieving on instagram despite being at the strip club the day after the concert pic.twitter.com/FTWWhXBvtK — ari-chan (@Iastchaser) November 9, 2021

The death toll from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival has now risen to ten after 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the crowd surge. Bharti Shahani passed away last week after being declared brain dead from the stampede.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake commented: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Since the incident, Travis has since been hit with more than 100 lawsuits with Drake being named in one of them. The lawsuit states that Drake “helped incite the crowd” causing the crush that resulted in the fatalities and injuries.

Travis has commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.