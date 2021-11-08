Travis Scott hit with three lawsuits amid Astroworld Festival deaths

Following the tragedy on at Astroworld Fest on Friday, three lawsuits has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake and Live Nation

Travis Scott has been hit with three lawsuits amid the incident from the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and injuries.

Travis Scott headlining the Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

According to Billboard reports, injured attendee Manuel Souza filed a petition on Saturday in the Harris County District Court suing Scott himself, as well as organizer ScoreMore and concert giant Live Nation over the incident.

The lawsuit claims the disaster was the direct result of a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety and the encouragement of violence.

"Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner" wrote Souza’s attorney, Steve Kherkher of the firm Kherkher Garcia LLP.

"Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors".

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The second lawsuit filed was on Sunday by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of an unnamed Astroworld attendee. A statement made by Thomas J. Henry's law firm alleges that the crowd begun to surge towards the front of the stage when Drake made an unannounced appearance, leading to instant chaos.

Whilst Travis and Drake continued to perform onstage, it’s alleged that "emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress".

"There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night. There is every indication that the performers, organisers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on,” Henry claimed.

A third lawsuit has also been filed by civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump on behalf of another Astroworld attendee named Noah Gutierrez.

“We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced – the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them” the law firm wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

“We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event.”In his statement, Crump said he expects to be filing on behalf of other victims next week.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has issued a statement & is representing victims in the aftermath of the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, including 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez who described a scene of chaos and desperation. pic.twitter.com/Tfo5EA4mVL — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 7, 2021

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening"."My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

His pregnant rumoured-to-be fiancé Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share how "broken and devastated" she was following the incident.

After posting a video of the crowds during Travis' set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through the crown, she took to her IG stories and wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community".

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing".

Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld incident. Picture: Getty/Instagram

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted".

Drake has yet to publicly comment on the events of Astroworld. Representatives for Scott, Scoremore and Live Nation did not immediately return requests for comment as of yet.

