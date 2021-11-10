Travis Scott 'attended after-party with Drake' following festival disaster

Spotted at Dave and Busters after the Astroworld incident, a source claims both Travis and Drake were unaware of the deaths and injuries caused at the festival

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Travis Scott and Drake have come under fire after its been reported that they went to an afterparty following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of thousands of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors.

This resulted in audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The two were spotted at the post-show party in Houston at sports arcade bar Dave and Busters following the stampede. A source close to Travis and his team told TMZ:

"Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

However, several witnesses have claimed that several fire departments 30 minutes before he finished his set. Drake made an unexpected appearance onstage during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

A statement made by one of the attendees states that the crowd begun to surge towards the front of the stage when Drake came on stage, leading to instant chaos.

Whilst Travis and Drake continued to perform onstage, it’s alleged that "emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress".

Travis Scott headlining at Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Travis posted an emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening"."My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake has also spoken out about the incident, taking to his Instagram yesterday morning to share his condolences.

"I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy" he wrote.

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Since the incident, Travis has since been hit with three lawsuits with Drake being named in one of them. The lawsuit states that Drake “helped incite the crowd” causing the crush that resulted in the fatalities and injuries.

The first came from injured attendee Manuel Souza, who filed a petition on Saturday in the Harris County District Court suing Scott, the organizer ScoreMore and concert giant Live Nation over the incident.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has issued a statement & is representing victims in the aftermath of the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, including 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez who described a scene of chaos and desperation. pic.twitter.com/Tfo5EA4mVL — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 7, 2021

The second lawsuit filed was on Sunday by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of an unnamed Astroworld attendee and the third lawsuit was filed by civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump on behalf of another Astroworld attendee named Noah Gutierrez.

Travis has commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

