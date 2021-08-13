Drake gifts rumoured girlfriend's son Amari Bailey custom "10" diamond chain

Drake gifts rumoured girlfriend's son Amari Bailey custom "10" diamond chain. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper has iced out Johanna Leia's son Amari Bailey with a new custom necklace.

Drake has gifted his rumoured girlfriend, Johanna Leia's son a flashy custom chain. It has been no secret that Drizzy has been heavily present in her son, Amari Bailey's life.

Amari Bailey and Drake have built a strong relationship, as the 34-year-old has been mentoring the basketball star.

Johanna Leia (L) and son Amari Bailey (R) pose for a photo after the Sierra Canyon vs Mayfair game in Jan 2019. Picture: Getty

Bailey plays for Sierra Canyon and has committed to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, but his mother has been stealing his spotlight as of late.

He is currently the next in line for NBA stardom, but after his mother was spotted having a private dinner date with Drake, fans want to know more about his relationship with Drizzy.

On Thursday (Aug 12), Amari took to his Instagram Stories to share that Drizzy had iced him out with a new chain.

The gleaming necklace hosted a large custom "10" pendant—which is Amari's jersey number—along with Drake's signature owl logo.

The basketball star tagged Drake in the post and added a clip of himself rocking the chain as he danced to a Kodak Black track.

He later took to his Instagram feed, sharing several photos of himself posing with his new chain. Bailey did a mini photoshoot in what looks like his trainers wardrobe.

Bailey captioned the post: "Insert comments below pt.2🤣🤣🤣🔟🌊".

Fans took to the comments to voice their thoughts on his relationship with Drake.

One fan wrote: "drake not the step father he the father that stepped up🤧😤", while another added "Drake hooked my boy up".

