Who is Amari Bailey? Is he Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia's son?

Is Amari Bailey a basketball player? Here's everything we know about the star.

Amari Bailey has been known to the public, but recently made mainstream news headlines after it was revealed that Drake mentors him.

Drake is reportedly dating Bailey's mother, Johanna Leia. Fans suspected the pair were together after they were spotted on a date at Dodger stadium.

The rapper was seen on the Los Angeles field having a dinner with Leia. Now, it has been reported that Drizzy has been giving her son, Bailey, guidance on dealing with fame.

But who is Amari Bailey?