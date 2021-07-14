Who is Amari Bailey? Is he Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia's son?
14 July 2021, 18:08
Is Amari Bailey a basketball player? Here's everything we know about the star.
Amari Bailey has been known to the public, but recently made mainstream news headlines after it was revealed that Drake mentors him.
Drake is reportedly dating Bailey's mother, Johanna Leia. Fans suspected the pair were together after they were spotted on a date at Dodger stadium.
The rapper was seen on the Los Angeles field having a dinner with Leia. Now, it has been reported that Drizzy has been giving her son, Bailey, guidance on dealing with fame.
But who is Amari Bailey?
-
Who is Amari Bailey?
Amari Bailey is known for playing basketball at Sierra Canyon high school and being a UCLA commit.
Bailey is said to be one of the best high school basketball players in the country.
He plays for the the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers alongside Bronny James - the son of LeBron James.
The basketball player currently ranks 3rd on the ESPN 100 list, and is the number one shooting guard in his class.
"He's a pure combination guard who has effortless high-end scoring ability with or away from the ball," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national recruiting director.
"As a playmaker, he is equally adept at creating for himself or facilitating for others. In transition or in the halfcourt, he demonstrates outstanding passing vision."Paul added.
Before he agreed to go to UCLA, he has received four other offers from well-renowned schools.
His offers came from, Alabama, DePaul, Illinois, and Kansas.
Bailey recently won the California High School Basketball Player of the Year.
Bailey is 1.93 m in height.
-
How old is Amari Bailey?
Amar Bailey is currently 17-years-old. He is a junior guard who is part of the 2022 graduating class.
He was born February 17, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. His zodiac birth sign is an Aquarius.
-
What is Amari Bailey's Instagram?
Amari Bailey's Instagram is @amari__bailey. He has over a whopping 405k followers on the social media platform.
He often posts photos of him on the court and throwback photos of him as a child.
-
Who are Amari Bailey’s mom and dad?
Bailey is the son of Johanna Leia and Aaron Bailey. Bailey's father played football at Louisville University and later went professional for the Indianapolis Colts.
His mother Leia is currently a model, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur.
Leia also stars on the popular Lifetime series, 'Bringing Up Ballers' which features five Chicago-area entrepreneurs whose kids are some of the best players in the country.
The show follows the mother's as they make sure their businesses are running smoothly and their children are on track to playing professionally.
-
What is Drake's relationship like with Amari Bailey?
According to TMZ, Drake has been giving Aamari Bailey guidance on dealing with fame.
The Canadian rapper is reportedly giving the teen advice on 'finances, fame and life, in general.'
The publication reports that Drake and Amari have hung out one-on-one and all three of them have spent time together at Drake's house.