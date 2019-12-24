Drake finally confirms The Weeknd beef is squashed in new drill track 'War'

24 December 2019, 10:38

Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track
Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track. Picture: Getty

Drizzy has dropped a new track called "War", where he reveals him and The Weeknd have mended their differences.

Drake has dropped a a new song titled "War" where he addresses his beef with singer The Weeknd.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

While the Canadian rapper dropped off amazing visuals for the songs, fans have pointed out that he raps about the current status of his and The Weeknd's relationship.

In the song, Drake raps about his relationship with The Weeknd and others.

Drizzy raps "OVOXO link up, man don't drink up, me in the trailers/Hawk and Stix and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that's been my n***a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can't split up".

In the rap, Drizzy raps about Hawk Marley, Stix, and Cash, who are aligned with XO. While, Baka Not Nice, Preme, and Gilla are aligned with Reps Up and OVO.

The 33-year-old rapper spits over the Drill beat, which was produced by AXL Beats.

Drake ends the track by rapping, "Anyone I'm beefin' with is a no name/N***as can't even win home games/They just gotta fall in line like Soul Train."

The track is on the newly released El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1 by OVO's Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International. 

Earlier this year, The Weeknd allegedly referenced Drake’s secret child on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire,” seemingly aiming to reignite his beef with Drizzy.

The pair's beef seemingly began after The Weeknd signed a record deal with Republic Records instead of Drake's OVO Sound imprint.

They eventually sorted things out, but allegedly fell out again over The Weeknd’s contributions to Take Care and Drizzy allegedly seeing Abel’s now-ex girlfriend, Bella Hadid, during the couple's off time.

What do you think about Drake's new song 'War' ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake and The Weeknd News!

Latest Drake News

Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Kylie Jenner is wary of Drake's "womanising" way, sources close to the starlet say.

Kylie Jenner doesn't want a serious relationship with Drake as he's a "womaniser"
Is Drake responsible for making sing-rap popular?

Did Drake make sing-rap popular?

Drake has been accused of "creepy" behaviour after 17-year-old Billie Eilish said he texts her.

Drake labelled "creepy" after Billie Eilish, 17, reveals rapper texts her
Drake and Kylie Jenner's relationship is complicating, sources say, owing to her recent split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Drake and Kylie Jenner have "mutual feelings" for each other

More News

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"
Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA.

Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was gifted a huge mega playhouse for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gifted huge life-size playhouse for Christmas
Burna Boy, Dave and Summer Walker were among the names topping our list.

The 20 best albums of 2019

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

50 Cent