Drake claims Eminem is 'under-appreciated'

29 October 2021, 10:28

Drake claims Eminem is 'under-appreciated'. Picture: Getty

The Certified Lover Boy rapper also called Snoop Dogg 'too raw.'

Drake called Eminem 'under-appreciated' in an Instagram Story this week, while shouting out Snoop Dogg for being 'too raw.'

The Certified Lover Boy rapper, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, took a moment to sit back and relax by watching some old concert footage of 2000's Up in Smoke Tour.

Drake sang the praises of former collaborator Eminem (The pair pictured here with Lil Wayne.)
Drake sang the praises of former collaborator Eminem (The pair pictured here with Lil Wayne.). Picture: Getty

The legendary West Coast Tour featured headline performance from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Warren G and many more, with Drizzy paying his respects to the two former artists in particular.

"Man this guy underappreciated," said Drake of Detroit native Eminem. The pair once collaborated on their 2009 single 'Forever' alongside Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

Of Snoop, Drake simply put, "my uncle too raw."

Drake called Eminem 'under-appreciated' in an Instagram Story.
Drake called Eminem 'under-appreciated' in an Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

In related news, Snoop Dogg recently confirmed that he and Eminem have put their years-long feud to rest.

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him," Snoop said during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

"We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other."

