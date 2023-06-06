Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

On Air Now
Drake's pal and fellow rapper Lil Yachty is selling a slice of pizza half-eaten by Drizzy for an eye-watering amount.
A slice of pizza that Drake has half-eaten is being sold for a whopping $500,000.
In what appears to be a joke by fellow rapper and friend Lil Yachty, he uploaded a picture of the food to his Instagram story alongside a caption auctioning off the slice.
Fans have reacted to this hilarious side hustle, and have questioned whether or not people would buy the slice.
One wrote: "U kno damn well someone will buy that" as another quipped: "Does it make you immortal when you eat it?"
Another scoffed at the idea and said: "Which one of you weirdos [is] gonna buy this?"
For reference the $500,000 slice of pizza would be around £402,000 in UK's conversion rates.
Drake has been busy making headlines recently after fans were left divided over his yellow and blue manicure.
The rapper appeared on a livestream for betting app Stake and sported a manicure alongside a matching trucker's jacket.
Some fans loved Drizzy's way of expressing himself: "The princess of rap is serving" as another wrote: "Looks good. I would choose that colour too."
However, others were more critical of the rappers look: "I enjoy men wearing nail polish but I need y’all to get gel and pick some cute colors."
