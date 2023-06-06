Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

Drake shows off basketball skills

Drake's pal and fellow rapper Lil Yachty is selling a slice of pizza half-eaten by Drizzy for an eye-watering amount.

A slice of pizza that Drake has half-eaten is being sold for a whopping $500,000.

In what appears to be a joke by fellow rapper and friend Lil Yachty, he uploaded a picture of the food to his Instagram story alongside a caption auctioning off the slice.

Fans have reacted to this hilarious side hustle, and have questioned whether or not people would buy the slice.

Drake and Lil Yachty are good pals. Picture: Getty

One wrote: "U kno damn well someone will buy that" as another quipped: "Does it make you immortal when you eat it?"

Another scoffed at the idea and said: "Which one of you weirdos [is] gonna buy this?"

For reference the $500,000 slice of pizza would be around £402,000 in UK's conversion rates.

This slice of pizza is being auctioned for a whopping $500,000. Picture: Instagram

Drake has been busy making headlines recently after fans were left divided over his yellow and blue manicure.

The rapper appeared on a livestream for betting app Stake and sported a manicure alongside a matching trucker's jacket.

Some fans loved Drizzy's way of expressing himself: "The princess of rap is serving" as another wrote: "Looks good. I would choose that colour too."

However, others were more critical of the rappers look: "I enjoy men wearing nail polish but I need y’all to get gel and pick some cute colors."