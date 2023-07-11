Drake fined $230,000 for performing 20 minutes after curfew

Drizzy racked up quite a fine after performing after the venue in Detroit's curfew.

Drake and 21 Savage are currently on their North American leg of their 'It's All a Blur' tour, and have been fined $230,000 for performing after their curfew.

At their performance in Detroit, Michigan, the pair reportedly performed 23 minutes after curfew, which amounted to a whopping fine.

The rapper revealed that the venue's prices for curfew are $10,000 a minute, and addressed fans on stage to ensure they will receive a full Drake performance.

Drake and 21 Savage. Picture: Getty

Both rappers stood on stage as Drake announced: "It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew," he told the audience.

"I don’t give a f***. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go," he added to a sea of applause from his Detroit fans.

People attending the concert reported that Drizzy performed for 23 minutes after curfew, amounting to a whopping $230,000 fine.

Drake says he paid a fee after performing past the venues curfew in Detroit pic.twitter.com/Q1AVkZi5ZJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 10, 2023

The performance in Detroit, Michigan also confirmed some rumours about Drake's upcoming album.

He confirmed that a collaboration with Nicki Minaj is in the mixing stages of production, which means it should be coming soon!