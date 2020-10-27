Chris Brown slams critics in heated post: “You could never be me”

Chris Brown slams critics in heated post: “You could never be me”. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has warned his critics in a heated post on Instagram.

Chris Brown has been in the headlines recently after returning to London for the first time since 2009. The star has also been teasing new music, leading his fans to anticipate his upcoming album.

However, the 30 year-old singers dating life has also been of public interest. The "Go Crazy" singer was recently spotted with his new girlfriend Gina Huynh, days after he was with his ex Ammika Harris and their son Aeko.

While many fans have criticised the singer for his relationship choices, it's not clear why Breezy decided to take to Instagram to blast his critics.

On Monday (Oct 26) Breezy took to Instagram to let trolls know he isn't one to be messed with. The "No Guidance" singer wrote a message warning all his critics that he is not playing with them.

Chris Brown warns his critics in an Instagram rant. Picture: Instagram

Brown wrote 'Shut up and just listen to the damn music' after posting a snippet, previewing his new music.

The star continued: 'Only people that give a f*ck about others' personal problems have a personal problem..... So please please take it personal if I stunt, sh*t, or flex on you! I'm not you and you could never be me'.

Breezy added: 'The lie was that we are the same..... No the f*ck we ain't!"Chris' message wasn't directed at anybody in particular, solely calling out all of his naysayers and the people who focus on his past wrongdoings.'

Chris Brown has been teasing new music on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

'Know that... If I can't earn your respect.... I'll earn your fear' continued Chris, menacing his critics.

'Can't dim my light but can't brighten yours by focusing on you... Hoped this helped/hurt some feelings!'

Although it's not clear who this post is aimed at, people have definitely triggered Breezy.

