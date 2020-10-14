Chris Brown spotted graffitiing in London's Shoreditch streets

Chris Brown spotted graffitiing in London's Shoreditch streets. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The singer showed love to his fans who watched him create a graffiti drawing in East London.

By Tiana Williams

Chris Brown has been making the most of his London stay, hitting up popular spots in the city. The 31-year-old singer recently returned to London for first time since his 2009 ban.

On Tuesday night (Oct 13) the star was spotted in East London's Shoreditch area – popular for it's clubs, bars and restaurants.

In the hip, grundgy area, another thing it is known for is the iconic graffiti – and Breezy couldn't pass up the opportunity.

The star began using his creative juices, and spray painted a very Breezy themed piece of art in the streets of London.

Many fans were able to take photos with the singer and watched him work on his graffiti painting.

One fan on Twitter wrote "A whole Chris Brown in Shoreditch rn????" while sharing a video of the star at his work.

In the fan shot videos uploaded to social media, Breezy is seen interacting with his supporters and showing love.

A whole Chris Brown in Shoreditch rn???? pic.twitter.com/TQUBYknEKw — afakasi (@JessicaMatautia) October 13, 2020

Fans were first shocked last week, when Breezy was first spotted in Mayfair's Novikov restaurant with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son Aeko.

The singer was also later spotted out late at night with his new alleged boo, Gina V. Huynh.

There is no telling how long Chris Brown will be in London for, but he sure is making the most out of his trip.

See more fan videos of Breezy in Shoreditch below.

I’m not lying you know. Chris brown is here in Shoreditch 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xf07IpdIDz — ghost. (@MullaBaby3) October 13, 2020

Found Chris Brown’s painting 10 minutes away from my house in Shoreditch 😭 The 15 year old fan in me jumped out 😩 pic.twitter.com/iTcUJAleHL — Anastasia. (@_anastasialovee) October 12, 2020