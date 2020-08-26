Chris Brown reflects on rehab with nostalgic Instagram post

Chris Brown reflects on being locked up in a rehab facility. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Whilst Chris Brown was in a rehab facility, his song 'Loyal' became the biggest track on the planet.

By Matt Tarr

As the music video for Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Tyga's massive hit song 'Loyal' hits one billion views on YouTube, Breezy has decided to look back on what was happening in his life at that time in a new post on Instagram.

As he faces break up rumours with girlfriend Ammika Harris, as well as recently hitting out after being dragged into the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting narrative, Chris Brown has been in a mood to reminisce following his new achievement.

Chris brown, Lil Wayne and Tyga's song 'Loyal' has hit one billion views on YouTube. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Breezy wrote, "When we did this video I was in a (rehab)facility and they only allowed me to leave from 11 to 11 so I could film this. I was then incarcerated when the song released."

He went on to say, "Loyal became the number 1 song on the charts when i was locked up. My journey has never been a smooth one but the road I travel on has no shortcuts and no do overs..FULL SPEED AHEAD... #LIVELEGENDARY THANK YALL FOR BELIEVING IN ME!!!!!! 1 BILLION VIEWS [sic]".

Fans were quick to celebrate Breezy's new achievement with one person commenting, "Y’all ain’t gone give him his flowers til he gone. Chris the greatest of our generation".

Like Brown, other fans were also in a modd to reminisce as one wrote, "Take me back to these times" and another said, "Times were so much better then".

In a recent Instagram post, Chris Brown labelled himself the greatest in a passionate speech and said, "Everything I don't get I make them regret it...I'm the greatest because I never think I'm too good to improve... ONE DAY YOU ALL WILL UNDERSTAND MY FREQUENCY (HEALER TALK)".

