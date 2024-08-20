Chris Brown shocks fans with new shaved head look

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown shared his new haircut online, which has led to fans being divisive over his new look.

Chris Brown has shocked fans after sharing his new buzz cut online, with many left divided over whether his new look suits him.

The 'Angel Numbers' singer has just wrapped his 11:11 tour across the US and Canada, and took to his Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie featuring his new haircut.

Breezy was also shirtless in the mirror as he captioned the picture "fresh start" alongside his newest trim that featured a distinct lack of hair.

Chris Brown loves to switch up his hair. . Picture: Getty Images

The R&B singer posed in the mirror, showing off his abs and completely tatted body, as one fan commented under a repost from The Shade Room that said: "Now why he look like he fresh outta boot camp."

Another quipped: "It’s giving Prison Break. I love that show."

One fan was more fixated on Breezy's tattoos: "Everyone is talking bout his hair im wondering when he got all those tattoos."

Chris Brown The 11:11 Tour - Las Vegas, NV. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere on the Instagram story, Chris Brown revealed he is set to record new music and even teased a new tour.

"Studios then stadiums," he added to the image of his buzzcut, suggesting that Breezy is coming back soon!

Chris Brown only released his latest album '11:11' in 2023, and released the deluze edition this year. He has been touring with Maeta, Ayra Starr and Muni Long in the most recent months.