Every time Chris Brown has been compared to Michael Jackson

Every time Chris Brown has been compared to Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Is Chris Brown the next Michael Jackson? Here are all the times that the R&B singer has been compared to the king of pop.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Brown and Michael Jackson are two singers who are both renowned in their own right. From Breezy's R&B tones to MJ's slick dance routines and cultural impact, the pair are often compared by fellow musicians and their fans.

Breezy has been on tour for the past couple of years, and his performances has reminded fans of Michael Jackson's performances before he died in 2009.

So, here are all the times Chris Brown has been compared to Michael Jackson, including rapper Tank chiming in recently to have his say.

Chris Brown The 11:11 Tour - Las Vegas, NV. Picture: Getty

Tank says Chris Brown is 'better' than Michael Jackson

In a recent interview with sports journalist and media personality Stephen A. Smith, established R&B star Tank gave multiple reasons why he felt Chris Brown was better than the “Thriller” star.

He said: "If we are equating it to sports, there was Magic Johnson, and now there is LeBron James. If we are talking about Chris Brown, we are talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson, Usher, me, and Ginuwine.”

However, Breezy didn't appear to be flattered by the comment and responded to the clip saying: "that's cap."

Michael Jackson performing. . Picture: Getty

The longstanding debate between Chris Brown and Michael Jackson

In 2022, Breezy shut down comparisons between him and music legend Michael Jackson in an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighbourhood podcast.

He put the debate to rest and declared that “it’s cap” that these comparisons exist. Breezy told Big Boy that he would not be “breathing if that man did not exist. He’s light years ahead”.

In the Big Boy’s interview, Brown jokes that he has shrines dedicated to MJ in his house, and that he looks up to him for wisdom and advice.

Singer Chris Brown performs Michael Jackson hit "Thriller" during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006 in London. Picture: Getty

In 2022, Breezy's AMA performance tribute to the late singer was cancelled for "reasons unknown."

According to Puck, an online news outlet, Breezy's performance was shelved as ABC executives weren't keen on "the prospect of a convicted domestic abuser feting an alleged child molester on a Disney network."

Upon hearing on the cancellation, Brown posted a video of himself rehearsing for the tribute on social media, with the caption "U SERIOUS?" with a facepalm emoji.