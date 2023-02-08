Michael Jackson's estate are reportedly selling his music catalog for $900 million

His back catalog of music is up for sale for a whopping price.

Michael Jackson's back catalog is up for sale for up to $900 million, according to a new report.

The late singer's work will be sold for almost a billion dollars, alongside other assets that reportedly include MJ: The Musical Broadway show and upcoming biopic Michael.

This sale would be the biggest deal to date following other artists sale of backdated music in recent months and years.

MJ is one of the highest-selling artists of all time. Picture: Getty Images

Insiders claim to Variety that Sony and a possible financial partner are negotiating to acquire 50 per cent of the estate's interest in Jackson's publishing and recorded music revenues.

A financial source said that Primary Wave Music, an independent music publisher, already owns a stake in Jackson's work.

Sony has also been involved in some of the music industry's biggest catalog deals - including Bruce Springsteen's $600 million deal.

Michael Jackson's music is looking to fetch almost a billion dollars. . Picture: Getty Images

Just last month, Justin Bieber, 28, sold his entire music catalog for $200 million.

Sony and it's predecessor CBS were Jackson's companies to store his music, and his back-dated music is some of the most lucrative in history.

His 1982 album 'Thriller' is one of the highest-selling albums of all time and was the first album to go platinum 30 times.