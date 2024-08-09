Chris Brown 'confirms' 2025 tour amid 11:11 show

9 August 2024

Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown has teased new tour dates for 2025, whilst he is still on the 11:11 tour across Europe and the US.

Chris Brown's 11:11 tour may be concluding soon, but Breezy isn't done with touring just yet, after teasing some 2025 dates!

The 'Under the Influence' singer cryptically teased a possibly round 2 of a tour at the penultimate stop of his tour in Los Angeles, California.

So, is Chris Brown going back on tour in 2025? Here's everything you need to know.

Chris Brown The 11:11 Tour - Las Vegas, NV
Picture: Getty

Is Chris Brown going back on tour in 2025?

At the second-to-last stop of his 11:11 tour, Brown concluded the show by saying, “See you next year.” It was a concise sentiment made quickly among his sea of thank-you’s and well wishes.

Brown stood next to his two daughters, Royalty and Lovely, when taking the final bow at his Los Angeles show.

Some fans think Breezy may be commemorating the 20th anniversary of his eponymous debut with a tour.

Chris Brown pictured in 2005.
Picture: Getty

Chris Brown was released in 2005 and includes singles like “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Poppin,” “Say Goodbye,” and “Gimme That (Remix).”

The lead single 'Run It' topped the charts and earned Breezy his first two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

We shall see what happens... Watch this space for a possible Breezy tour!

