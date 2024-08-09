Chris Brown brings out daughters Royalty & Lovely during concert tour stop

Chris Brown brings out daughters Royalty & Lovely during concert tour stop. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown brought out his two daughters - Royalty and Lovely - on stage at a recent tour stop in the US.

Chris Brown has shared his 11:11 World Tour experience with his two daughters, Royalty and Lovely, during a recent tour stop.

The R&B singer is currently on tour across the US and Canada, and brought his children on stage at the LA show, as documented across social media.

Breezy has three kids - Daughters Royalty, 10, son Aeko, 4, and youngest Lovely, who is two-years-old.

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown (R), mother Joyce Hawkins, and daughter Royalty Brown pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

On a video which has since gone viral on TikTok, Breezy brought out his daughters at the encore performance section, where the sweetly held hands as Breezy gave his well wishes to the audience.

Two-year-old Lovely was spotted wearing ear protectors and adorably waved to the thousands of fans who saw Chris on stage.

Breezy, his daughters and his dancers took a bow as flames and fireworks erupted behind them on stage, and fans were quick to share their thoughts.

Lovers & Friends Music Festival. Picture: Getty

"How precious," one fan commented under the video of Breezy and his offspring.

Another quipped: "Lovely is adorable, bless her for wearing ear protectors," noting how grown up she is.

Royalty, 10, was born to Brown and Nia Guzman, and Lovely, 2, was born to Diamond Brown in 2022.