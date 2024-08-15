Tommy Fury & Chris Brown partying video goes viral amid Molly-Mae split

15 August 2024, 12:06 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 13:50

Tommy Fury & Chris Brown party video goes viral amid Molly-Mae split
Tommy Fury & Chris Brown party video goes viral amid Molly-Mae split. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

A video of Tommy Fury and Chris Brown partying in Dubai has gone viral amid his split from Molly Mae Hague after 5 years together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video of Tommy Fury with Chris Brown partying in Dubai has gone viral after the boxer announced his split with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old was spotted at a club in Dubai in November 2023 partying with the R&B singer, and the video has recently resurfaced following Molly Mae and Tommy's break up.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019 and share a one-year-old daughter, Bambi, together. It has now been reported by The Sun that Fury in fact cheated on Molly-Mae, leading her to kick him out their Cheshire mansion they share together.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have called off their engagement and split.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have called off their engagement and split. Picture: Getty

The split shocked fans, and many pointed to Molly Mae's phrase of 'especially not this way' when desciribng their break up.

Fans have been theorising as to why the pair may have split, and many resurfaced a video of Tommy and Breezy partying. There has been a series of rumours about Tommy cheating and being unfaithful, and many fans pointed to a video of a woman playfully touching Fury's face in the Dubai club, however Tommy has never addressed the allegations.

In a video originally posted to TikTok and Twitter, Tommy Fury was seen partying with Chris Brown in a Dubai club, and was surrounded by women before heading to the Grand Prix. Molly Mae Hague was at home at the time of Tommy's Dubai trip nine months ago with their daughter Bambi.

Chris Brown The 11:11 Tour - Las Vegas, NV
Chris Brown was pictured partying with Tommy Fury. . Picture: Getty

The video of the unlikely duo partying has reached over 10 million views, with the pair miming the words to Tali by Byron Messiah.

Molly Mae and Tommy announced their split this week, with Molly saying: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Tommy's statement was slightly different, and claimed the split was a mutual decision between him and Molly: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

Inside Cardi B's Pregnancy: Due Date, gender & how many kids she has

Inside Cardi B's third pregnancy: Due Date, Gender & how many kids she has

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Trending

Tommy Fury allegedly 'cheated' on Molly Mae amid shock split

Tommy Fury allegedly 'cheated' on Molly-Mae amid shock split

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Matt & Emma Willis reveal the biggest difference to the US series

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Matt & Emma Willis reveal the biggest difference to the US series

Latto fuels 21 Savage dating rumours after talking about 'mystery boyfriend'

Latto fuels 21 Savage dating rumours after talking about 'mystery boyfriend'

Is there going to be a Supacell Season 2? Everything we know so far

When is Supacell season 2 coming out? Release date info

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson spotted together for first time amid court battle

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson spotted together for first time amid court battle

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working