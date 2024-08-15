Tommy Fury & Chris Brown partying video goes viral amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury & Chris Brown party video goes viral amid Molly-Mae split. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

A video of Tommy Fury and Chris Brown partying in Dubai has gone viral amid his split from Molly Mae Hague after 5 years together.

A video of Tommy Fury with Chris Brown partying in Dubai has gone viral after the boxer announced his split with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old was spotted at a club in Dubai in November 2023 partying with the R&B singer, and the video has recently resurfaced following Molly Mae and Tommy's break up.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019 and share a one-year-old daughter, Bambi, together. It has now been reported by The Sun that Fury in fact cheated on Molly-Mae, leading her to kick him out their Cheshire mansion they share together.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have called off their engagement and split. Picture: Getty

The split shocked fans, and many pointed to Molly Mae's phrase of 'especially not this way' when desciribng their break up.

Fans have been theorising as to why the pair may have split, and many resurfaced a video of Tommy and Breezy partying. There has been a series of rumours about Tommy cheating and being unfaithful, and many fans pointed to a video of a woman playfully touching Fury's face in the Dubai club, however Tommy has never addressed the allegations.

In a video originally posted to TikTok and Twitter, Tommy Fury was seen partying with Chris Brown in a Dubai club, and was surrounded by women before heading to the Grand Prix. Molly Mae Hague was at home at the time of Tommy's Dubai trip nine months ago with their daughter Bambi.

Chris Brown was pictured partying with Tommy Fury. . Picture: Getty

Chris Brown and Tommy Fury!? pic.twitter.com/bmH3nw1mo9 — Neesh (@YerdMe_CMB) November 25, 2023

The video of the unlikely duo partying has reached over 10 million views, with the pair miming the words to Tali by Byron Messiah.

Molly Mae and Tommy announced their split this week, with Molly saying: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Tommy's statement was slightly different, and claimed the split was a mutual decision between him and Molly: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship."