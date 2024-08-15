Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Why have Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split and called off their engagement? Here's everything we know following their shock split announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced their split after five years of being together, after finding love on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The influencer and boxer, both 25, share a one-year-old daughter Bambi together, and got engaged in the summer of 2023 in Europe.

However, their fairytale romance has not lasted and the pair announced their split via separate Instagram stories yesterday, 14 August. But, why did they break up? Here's everything we know.

Why did Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split?

Molly Mae announced that her and Tommy Fury had broken up in a statement to her Instagram stories on Wednesday 14 August.

The 25-year-old seemingly explained that something 'unexpected' happened which caused the break up due to her charged statement.

It reads: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

She continued by mentioning her daughter Bambi: “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Molly Mae then said she would be taking some time off to process the break up, and thanked her millions of followers for their support.

Tommy's statement was slightly different, and claimed the split was a mutual decision between him and Molly: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship."

He continued by saying: "The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, & I will be forever grateful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury, who is one of the world's most prominent boxers.

The shock announcement has come less than a month after Molly Mae shared a sweet reel of the pair's one-year engagement anniversary, where Tommy tricked her to go on a fake brand trip in order to propose.

Did Tommy Fury cheat on Molly-Mae?

According to The Sun, Molly-Mae split with fiancé Tommy after learning that he had been unfaithful to her.

A source said: “Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times.“

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him."