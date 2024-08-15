Tommy Fury allegedly 'cheated' on Molly-Mae amid shock split

15 August 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 13:51

Tommy Fury allegedly 'cheated' on Molly Mae amid shock split
Tommy Fury allegedly 'cheated' on Molly-Mae amid shock split. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Tommy Fury allegedly cheated on Molly-Mae Hague multiple times, leading her to break up with him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague reportedly split with pro boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury after learning that he had 'cheated' on her multiple times.

The pair, both 25, released a statement yesterday announcing their shock split after five years together.

Molly and Tommy were engaged and share daughter Bambi, 1, together. However, Molly allegedly called things off after finding out Fury had been unfaithful to her.

Molly Mae Hague allegedly split with Tommy after learning of his infidelity.
Molly Mae Hague allegedly split with Tommy after learning of his infidelity. Picture: Alamy

Per The Sun, the Love Island influencer kicked Tommy out of their shared Cheshire home after confronting him about the alleged cheating.

A source said: “Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. “She believes it has happened a number of times.“

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him."

Molly Mae and Tommy have announced their split.
Molly Mae and Tommy have announced their split. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

They continued: "Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.

“Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely."

The source finished by saying: “The love they once had has been shattered.”

Molly-Mae Hague reportedly kicked out Tommy from their home.
Molly-Mae Hague reportedly kicked out Tommy from their home. Picture: Getty

Yesterday in a statement to her Instagram stories, Molly-Mae said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end."

Neither Molly-Mae or Tommy have responded to the rumours of cheating.

