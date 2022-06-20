Molly-Mae claims she was 'kicked out' of Dubai club

The influencer says she was 'escorted out' by security

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about being ‘kicked out’ of exclusive Dubai beach club after being caught with her vlogging camera.

The 23-year-old influencer jetted off to Dubai recently with boyfriend Tommy Fury for a birthday trip.

Things didn’t go to plan after being confronted by a security guard at Cove Beach at the Caesars Palace hotel.

Explaining to her fans in her YouTube video, Molly-Mae and Tommy were asked to leave the beach club after being spotted with a camera in her hand as they are not permitted in the venue.

In her video, she claims that she wasn’t vlogging and had it in her hand when security stopped her. She alleges that a security guard ‘shouted in her face’ and then tried to ‘escort me out’ whilst Tommy was paying for the bill.

Speaking to her fans, Molly-Mae says that ‘because we left and we didn’t really spend any of the money that we used for the bed because of that situation, they did give us a full refund which is good.’

Molly-Mae and Tommy in Dubai. Picture: Youtube

Hague claims that she was never told about the no-camera policy.

‘He was really shouting in my face and then fully tried to escort me out because I had a vlogging camera, but no one checked our bags when we went in’.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were in Dubai celebrating her 23rd birthday, as well as the release of her new book, Becoming Molly-Mae, which was released this month and is already a bestseller.