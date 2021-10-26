Love Island's Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary'

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary'. Picture: Instagram

The pair will reportedly 'never return' to their Manchester apartment after being left with ‘nothing’.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been left 'extremely shaken up' after their Manchester apartment was burgled.

The couple were allegedly robbed of £800,000 worth of belongings after an 'experienced gang' targeted their flat in Hale, Manchester at around 10pm on Thursday 21st October.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were reportedly robbed of £800,000 worth of belongings. Picture: Getty

At the time of the incident, Molly, 22, and her boxer beau Tommy, 21, were in London at the influencer's star-studded Beauty Works Christmas launch.

A source close to the couple told MailOnline, "It seems to be an experienced gang who know what they’re doing as they have had machinery and waited for Molly and Tommy to be away."

They added, "They have stolen approximately £800k worth of belongings leaving them with nothing left other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London on the night of the event."

The couple will 'never return' to the property after being left 'extremely shaken up' by the incident. Picture: Instagram

The insider claimed that the couple will 'never return' to their apartment as they don't feel safe there anymore. "They really loved living there its a shame they have been forced out of their home," they said.

A representative for Molly confirmed to the publication that she is 'doing well' considering the terrifying circumstances. "It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible," they said.

Greater Manchester Police have also addressed the incident, saying, "On Friday 22 October 2021 police received a report of a burglary at a property in the Hale Barns area... During the burglary a number of items were taken, including jewellery. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Both Molly-Mae and Tommy are yet to directly address the robbery.