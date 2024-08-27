The Game addresses rumours he's dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche

By Anna Suffolk

The Game has addressed rumours that he is dating Breezy's ex Karrueche Tran after appearing to shoot his shot.

The rapper bizarrely changed his Instagram profile picture to a selfie of Tran, who is most recognised for previously dating Chris Brown.

This move didn't go unnoticed by fans and social media gossip pages, with The Game seemingly addressing the reason why he changed his picture to Karrueche.

The Game has seemingly made a move to Tran. Picture: Getty

Is The Game dating Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran?

After The Shade Room posted that The Game had changed his profile picture to that of Tran, fans were quick to make comments over the rumoured pairing.

One fan said; 'Sis just mind her business and boom, someone randomly yells her name."

However The Game hopped in the comment section to have his say on the matter.

Karrueche Tran has dated a string of famous musicians. Picture: Getty

"That picture dope. & K is a fire person n the homie. Gone bout yall day. Yall gone be alright," said The Game to his latest profile picture.

The Game has since changed his profile picture to a drawing of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in 2020.

The rapper recently revealed he is expecting his fourth child at the age of 44, with some sources reporting that his rumoured girlfriend Shaniece Hairston is the mother.