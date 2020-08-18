Chris Brown begs Zendaya to drop "fire" unreleased music video

Breezy and Zendaya released their collaboration 'Something New' in 2016 but the music video remains scrapped.

Cast your mind back to 2016 and you may remember the release of a certain collaboration between Chris Brown and Zendaya.

'Something New', a song by the Euphoria actress which featured Breezy, dropped at the beginning of that year and has become a firm favourite among fans.

The song, an infectious R&B bop which samples TLC's 'Creep', was always missing one thing, however - a music video. It was recorded, but never saw the light of day.

Rumour has it Zendaya shelved the video after Chris Brown embarked on a Twitter tirade against Kehlani after her attempted suicide in March 2016. She also unfollowed him on social media, it was reported at the time.

Four years later, it seems Brown wants to put their differences behind them and drop the music video anyway. "@zendaya I HOPE YOU DROP THIS VIDEO WE DID A LIL WHILE AGO!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Posting a clip from the unreleased video, he added "ITS TOO FIRE TO BE ON DA SHELF."

No word yet from Zendaya as to whether the video will drop. The former Disney star recently received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on HBO's Euphoria.

"I'm honestly speechless," she wrote on Instagram on July 28. "My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I'm so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I'm so proud of all of you."

Brown, meanwhile, is working on his upcoming tenth studio album, titled Breezy.