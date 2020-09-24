Chris Brown's mother shocks fans with stunning selfie

24 September 2020, 11:15

Chris Brown's mother shocks fans with stunning selfie.
Chris Brown's mother shocks fans with stunning selfie.

Breezy's mom, Joyce Hawkins, looks ageless in her latest snap.

Chris Brown's fans were left speechless this week after his mom, Joyce Hawkins, posted a selfie on social media.

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris split rumours squashed with thirsty posts

In the snap, the mother of the 'Go Crazy' singer wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and some big gold hoop earrings, her makeup looking very glam.

"TOOK A MOMENT TO SIT!!! JUST TO SAY HAVE AN AMAZING REST OF YOUR DAY!!!" she captioned the photo.

"TOOK A MOMENT TO SIT!!! JUST TO SAY HAVE AN AMAZING REST OF YOUR DAY!!!" Joyce captioned the photo.
"TOOK A MOMENT TO SIT!!! JUST TO SAY HAVE AN AMAZING REST OF YOUR DAY!!!" Joyce captioned the photo.

Fans soon rushed to comment on Joyce's refreshed new look, with one writing "She looks younger than him! Wowzers!", while another wrote, "His mom has always been beautiful".

Others suggested that Joyce looks different in the new snap. "Nah this aint what she used to look like," stated one, while another added, "No way! She looks different. She looks good BUT different".

"This ain’t the same lady on the bonus DVD that came with exclusive Album," said one.

Some fans suggested Joyce had gone under the knife to achieve her new look. "Issa filter or she been hanging around them Beverly Hills women?" said one.

Chris Brown has a close relationship with his mother, Joyce Hawkins.
Chris Brown has a close relationship with his mother, Joyce Hawkins.

Back in May, Chris, 31, posted a shout out to his mom on Mother's Day in a post dedicated to the women in his life, included the mothers of his two children.

Alongside pictures of all three ladies, Brown wrote, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. GOD IS A FEMALE ... my momma is god to me." In another post, he added, "I DONT PLAY WHEN IT COMES TO THIS WOMAN RIGHT HERE... I LOVE YOU MOMMA".

Brown has two children - six-year-old daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman, and 10-month-old son Aeko Catori with model Ammika Harris.

