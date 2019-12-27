Chris Brown's baby mama claps back at vicious claim singer is not baby's father

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ammika Harris responded after someone claimed that her newborn son with Chris Brown is "just an Asian boy nothing more".

Chris Brown's Instagram feed has been full of pictures of his newborn baby son Aeko over the Christmas period. The 'No Guidance' singer and his baby mama Ammika Harris welcomed their son Aeko to the world just a few weeks before the festive period.

But after posting a cute pic of her young son, one person claimed that the baby was not Brown's and suggested that Ammika Harris had lied about who the father is, getting a reaction from Harris in the process.

Writing in the comments section underneath Harris' post of his adorable son (above), the person said, 'Try it again... He's not looking like him... Royalty is his daughter and she's special and beautiful since beginning... He's just an Asian boy nothing more... I love babies and god forgive me but he's not that cute.'

Other comments had been much more positive, with one person writing 'New King of the fam', whilst another simply added 'Adorable'.

But it was the comment suggesting that she had lied about the paternity of her young son Aeko which gained a response from Ammika Harris, however she refrained from getting heated with the negative poster.

In a simple but effective response, Harris replied to the comment saying, 'god bless your heart too' and in one foul swoop proceeded to end the rumours and make her feelings very clear. Chris later shared the same photo with the caption 'BABY BRUCE WAYNE #AekoBrown'.

Chris also revealed that his five-year-old daughter Royalty has been changing her baby brother's diapers as he shared a pic of the pair alongside the caption 'BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS'.

