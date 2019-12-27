Chris Brown's baby mama claps back at vicious claim singer is not baby's father

27 December 2019, 11:25

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater
Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ammika Harris responded after someone claimed that her newborn son with Chris Brown is "just an Asian boy nothing more".

Chris Brown's Instagram feed has been full of pictures of his newborn baby son Aeko over the Christmas period. The 'No Guidance' singer and his baby mama Ammika Harris welcomed their son Aeko to the world just a few weeks before the festive period.

> Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

But after posting a cute pic of her young son, one person claimed that the baby was not Brown's and suggested that Ammika Harris had lied about who the father is, getting a reaction from Harris in the process.

Writing in the comments section underneath Harris' post of his adorable son (above), the person said, 'Try it again... He's not looking like him... Royalty is his daughter and she's special and beautiful since beginning... He's just an Asian boy nothing more... I love babies and god forgive me but he's not that cute.'

Other comments had been much more positive, with one person writing 'New King of the fam', whilst another simply added 'Adorable'.

But it was the comment suggesting that she had lied about the paternity of her young son Aeko which gained a response from Ammika Harris, however she refrained from getting heated with the negative poster.

In a simple but effective response, Harris replied to the comment saying, 'god bless your heart too' and in one foul swoop proceeded to end the rumours and make her feelings very clear. Chris later shared the same photo with the caption 'BABY BRUCE WAYNE #AekoBrown'.

Chris also revealed that his five-year-old daughter Royalty has been changing her baby brother's diapers as he shared a pic of the pair alongside the caption 'BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more
Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris

Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo
Chris Brown fans praise his baby mama after she expresses post-baby body worries

Chris Brown fans support “beautiful” baby mama Ammika Harris after post-baby worries
Chris Brown shocks fans with “identical" side-by-side throwback of him & son Aeko

Chris Brown's newborn son Aeko "stole his whole face", throwback baby photo reveals
Chris Brown has shared the first photo of Ammika Harris while she was pregnant.

Chris Brown shares first photo of then-pregnant Ammika Harris with baby bump

More News

Dr Dre is the top-earning musician of the 2010s

Dr Dre beats Taylor Swift to 'Top-Earning Musician Of The Decade' crown

Dr Dre

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"
Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA.

Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was gifted a huge mega playhouse for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gifted huge life-size playhouse for Christmas
Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track

Drake finally confirms The Weeknd beef is squashed in new drill track 'War'

Drake