Cardi B teases baby number three with husband Offset in cryptic post

Cardi B already has two children - could a third be on the way?

Cardi B has teased her plan to extend her family with husband Offset in a new tweet!

The pair are currently on holiday in Jamaica to celebrated her birthdya, and talk has begun on possibly extending her family.

The rapper is already mother to two children - Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi tweeted yesterday (December 18) and simply put her plans as, "I want a big family."

Her 27 million followers were clearly excited at the thought of another child from the rappers, with fans already speculating whether she was pregnant with baby number three.

"Sis, you pregnant?" one person replied to her tweet, with another adding, "Omg you pregnant with Baby #3??"

I want a big family — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 19, 2022

Offset and Kulture spending time together. Picture: Instagram

Offset and Cardi B recently jetted off to Jamaica to celebrate the Migos member's 31st birthday.

One fan replied to the rapper's tweet and said, "Cardi please….. did Jamaica do it to you?" referring to Cardi's recent holiday.

Meanwhile, Cardi revealed to fans about the real reason she hasn't released her upcoming album, and took to Instagram live to say, "I've been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."