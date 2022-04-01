Cardi B responds to claims she copied Nicki Minaj in her new music video

1 April 2022, 15:24

After she was seen filming a music video in New York on the same day Nicki was, their fans clashed as they accused the WAP rapper for copying Minaj's concept

Cardi B has clapped back at haters online for suggesting that she stole Nicki Minaj's visual concept of filming back in their hometown of New York City for her latest music video.

Cardi B, Offset and daughter Kulture set to star in 'Baby Shark's Big Show'

After Cardi was seen filming a music video in NYC wearing red bandana styled wig, Minaj's fans pointed out that earlier in the day Nicki was shooting with Fivio Foreign for their new collaboration "We Go Up".

Nicki fans couldn't help but tweet the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper, calling her out for copying Nicki. One fan wrote: "Cardi B copying Nicki is really getting to me. I like Cardi but make ya own moves darlin".

Another one commented: "it’s cardi copying nicki for me & tryna prove how she not☠️☠️☠️".

However a lot of fans were also defending Cardi stating that she's been making these types of music videos for a long time, especially long before she blew up.

After their fans started going back and forth, Cardi took to her social media to the set the record straight saying: "Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts!".

She continued: "My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months, shoot Facebook, go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS… talk all y’all s### make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN!!! And FREE F***IN KAY FLOCK!!".

Cardi B and Offset attend the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia
Cardi B and Offset attend the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Nicki and Cardi have been publicly feeding for the last 5 years, after Minaj accused her of biting her style, whilst Cardi accused Nicki of dissing her in their collaboration "Motorsport" with the Migos.

