Cardi B responds to claims she copied Nicki Minaj in her new music video

After she was seen filming a music video in New York on the same day Nicki was, their fans clashed as they accused the WAP rapper for copying Minaj's concept

Cardi B has clapped back at haters online for suggesting that she stole Nicki Minaj's visual concept of filming back in their hometown of New York City for her latest music video.

After Cardi was seen filming a music video in NYC wearing red bandana styled wig, Minaj's fans pointed out that earlier in the day Nicki was shooting with Fivio Foreign for their new collaboration "We Go Up".

Nicki fans couldn't help but tweet the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper, calling her out for copying Nicki. One fan wrote: "Cardi B copying Nicki is really getting to me. I like Cardi but make ya own moves darlin".

Another one commented: "it’s cardi copying nicki for me & tryna prove how she not☠️☠️☠️".

However a lot of fans were also defending Cardi stating that she's been making these types of music videos for a long time, especially long before she blew up.

nicki does a music video in the hood and when cardi b does it, ya wanna be like cardi is copying nicki but in reality cardi been doing those types of music videos since the beginning of her career — 7:58 (@emmerely) March 31, 2022

Both cardi and nicki are from New York. They used to do music like this in their past. This whole “she copying her Aht Aht Aht” is weird asf — Zamari🥰 (@ZBrown12) March 31, 2022

Irritate me when they say cardi be copying nicki . Like huh? THEY BOTH FROM NY , & both talented 🙄 — Ray Lou (@RayGlocky) March 31, 2022

After their fans started going back and forth, Cardi took to her social media to the set the record straight saying: "Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts!".

She continued: "My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months, shoot Facebook, go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS… talk all y’all s### make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN!!! And FREE F***IN KAY FLOCK!!".

Nicki and Cardi have been publicly feeding for the last 5 years, after Minaj accused her of biting her style, whilst Cardi accused Nicki of dissing her in their collaboration "Motorsport" with the Migos.