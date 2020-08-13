Cardi B has officially joined OnlyFans

13 August 2020, 10:34 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 10:47

The 'WAP' rapper has launched her own OnlyFans account including "behind- the-scenes content for her fans".

Cardi B has announced that she's launched her own OnlyFans account.

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims

The 27-year-old rapper will be sharing behind-the-scenes content on the online subscription service, including content from her steamy 'WAP" video with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi will being using OnlyFans to "address ongoing rumours, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more”, a press release states.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi clarified exactly what people can expect to see from her account. "Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there !

"And my day to day content. Also any rumors floating around. NO I WONT BE SHOWING PU**Y , TI**IES AND A*S . LINK IN BIO...It will be a place for only me and my fans."

The news comes after 'Forget You' singer CeeLo Green faced backlash for calling Cardi, Megan and Nicki Minaj "desperate" over their use of explicit content in their songs and music videos.

"Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate," said CeeLo.

"Attention is also a drug and competition is around," he continued. "Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?"

He alter apologised for his comments, saying, "I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women… and professionals.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans."

Meanwhile, Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner after a petition was started to remove her from the 'WAP' video. "Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi's] bday party," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

She added that Kylie's ex Travis Scott, 29, and her husband Offset, 28, "are real close", and Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, "[has] been giving [her] advice on certain things [she] ask for."

