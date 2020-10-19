Cardi B deletes Twitter after slamming fans for harassing Offset

Rapstress Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account after her fans slam her husband, Offset, for being "toxic".

Cardi B clapped back at fans harassing her for deciding to get back with her husband Offset, after filing for divorce last month.

On Saturday (Oct 17) the "WAP" songstress deleted her Twitter account and revealed that she’s had enough of people judging her personal choices.

Taking to IG Live, Cardi B told her fans "I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there," she said.

The 28-year-old rapstress continued "And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

Cardi was referring to people judging her relationship with her on-and-off partner Offset, who she claimed is being harassed by her fans.

"Then you guys want to be harassing this n***a Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n***a's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f*cking sense,” she told her fans.

Cardi continued on to say "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something,” Cardi added. “Like I came from Disney or something.”

The star directly addressed her fans, saying: “Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f*ck. I'm tired of it," she said.

"I do whatever the f*ck I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi officially filed for divorce from Offset last month, however, the two got back together after her birthday celebrations.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also addressed people who claimed she only took Offset back, due to him surprising her with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, and a matching $8,000 Rolls-Royce carseat for their daughter, Kulture.

"I do like material things," Cardi continued. "What do you want me to do? The n***a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snuff him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday."

Cardi B later told her fans that hers and Offset's relationship is incomparable to regular couples who go through marital challenges.

"We’re some really typical two folks, two young muthaf*ckas, got married early, that’s what we are," Cardi told.

"We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin‘ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more publicly. And I’m more retarded."

