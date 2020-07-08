50 Cent "unapologetic" as he backs up "angry black women" comments

After facing huge online backlash, 50 Cent has decided to stand by his controversial comments about "angry black women".

By Matt Tarr

Days after 50 Cent made controversial comments to Lil Wayne about "angry black women", the New York rapper has doubled down on his words.

After being called out by his girlfriend Cuban Link, as well as facing a huge backlash on social media, 50 Cent claims he's "unapologetic" over the disputed comments.

Commenting on this situation on his Instagram account, 50 Cent wrote, 'what i said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments.'

The comments in question were made by Fiddy during an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show when 50 Cent was talking about dating "exotic" women.

50 said, "That s**t is exotic! This s**t looks a whole different from the s**t you see in the neighbourhood. In some kind of way it's interesting to explore. But they get mad, they get angry. 'How did you end up with this motherf****r?' I'm like, 'Huh?'"

Following the interview, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter appeared to address the comments in a tweet when she said, "I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at".

50 Cent also addressed the comments after his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox slammed the rapper's views about black women.

Speaking on the show Cocktails With Queens, Vivica said, "He just has such f***boy tendencies. When I read that, I was like, 'Really? You would say that. Coz you don't want anyone to challenge you. Or talk to you -- want somebody to sit there like a pretty little dog that you can just pay, right? Can't handle a Black woman, can you?"

Addressing Vivica's response, 50 Cent said, "👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆".

