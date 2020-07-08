50 Cent "unapologetic" as he backs up "angry black women" comments

8 July 2020, 11:51 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 12:00

50 Cent "unapologetic" over "angry black women" comments
50 Cent "unapologetic" over "angry black women" comments. Picture: Getty/Instagram

After facing huge online backlash, 50 Cent has decided to stand by his controversial comments about "angry black women".

By Matt Tarr

Days after 50 Cent made controversial comments to Lil Wayne about "angry black women", the New York rapper has doubled down on his words.

> Reginae Carter claps back at 50 Cent's controversial comments on black women

After being called out by his girlfriend Cuban Link, as well as facing a huge backlash on social media, 50 Cent claims he's "unapologetic" over the disputed comments.

50 Cent has backed up his controversial comments about "angry black women"
50 Cent has backed up his controversial comments about "angry black women". Picture: Getty

Commenting on this situation on his Instagram account, 50 Cent wrote, 'what i said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments.'

The comments in question were made by Fiddy during an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show when 50 Cent was talking about dating "exotic" women.

50 said, "That s**t is exotic! This s**t looks a whole different from the s**t you see in the neighbourhood. In some kind of way it's interesting to explore. But they get mad, they get angry. 'How did you end up with this motherf****r?' I'm like, 'Huh?'"

Following the interview, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter appeared to address the comments in a tweet when she said, "I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at".

50 Cent also addressed the comments after his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox slammed the rapper's views about black women.

Speaking on the show Cocktails With Queens, Vivica said, "He just has such f***boy tendencies. When I read that, I was like, 'Really? You would say that. Coz you don't want anyone to challenge you. Or talk to you -- want somebody to sit there like a pretty little dog that you can just pay, right? Can't handle a Black woman, can you?"

Addressing Vivica's response, 50 Cent said, "👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆".

> Download our free app for all the latest music news!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent trolls T.I with 'Friday' film reference on Instagram

50 Cent roasts T.I after rapper challenges him to hit-for-hit song battle
Reginae Carter responds to 50 Cent's comments about black women

Reginae Carter claps back at 50 Cent's controversial comments on black women

Lil' Wayne

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments
50 Cent is facing backlash over his comments during an interview with Lil Wayne.

50 Cent responds to backlash over "angry black women" comments
50 Cent declared Eminem as the best rapper alive.

50 Cent claims Eminem is the "best rapper in the world"

More News

Mike Pompeo addressed a potential TikTok ban in America

TikTok ban addressed by Mike Pompeo amid privacy fears

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? Her latest Instagram post has got fans talking.

Kylie Jenner fans convinced cryptic post is about wanting Travis Scott back
Breonna Taylor’s family claims she was 'still alive for up to 6 minutes' after shooting

Breonna Taylor death: Family claims she was 'still alive up to 6 minutes' after shooting
Usain Bolt shares adorable photos of first newborn baby girl

Usain Bolt shares first baby photos of daughter and reveals special tribute name
Pusha T responds to Young Thug over Drake beef post

Pusha T furiously slams Young Thug over Drake 'diss' reaction

Pusha T