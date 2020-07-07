Reginae Carter claps back at 50 Cent's controversial comments on black women

Reginae Carter responds to 50 Cent's comments about black women. Picture: Getty

Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, has responded to 50 Cent's "angry black women" comments.

By Tiana Williams

Reginae Carter has responded after her father Lil Wayne and 50 Cent engaged in a conversation which encouraged a negative historical narrative and harmful stereotype of black women.

During a recent episode of Young Money Radio, Wayne and 50 spoke about dating women, where made offensive comments aimed at black women specifically.

50 Cent said "They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That sh*t is exotic!"

He continued "That sh*t look a lot different than the sh*t you see in the neighborhood all of the time."

The 45-year-old rapper added "That sh*t look like it came off a boat."

While 50 Cent spieled his views, Wayne was laughing at his comments as he said them.

The pair later received backlash for further perpetuating damaging ideas about black women. Even Wayne's daughter Reginae, defended herself against their comments on Twitter.

On Monday (Jul 6) Reginae wrote ""I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at" on Twitter.

Toya Johnson, Reginae's mother, and Lauren London – who is also the mother of Lil Wayne's son , Kameron Carter, – both praised Reginae for standing up against the offensive comments.

I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020

Toya, Reginae's mother, shared an image of Reginae on Instagram and captioned the post "My daughter so Damn beautiful! You are everything Queen! Don't ever forget that. #myblackqueen."

Lauren London also reposted Toya's photo with a message of her own saying "Young beautiful Queen!".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA